DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 11,149 Sunday with 1 new case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,138 however, are currently being treated for the disease as 7,199 of those infected have recovered, while 812 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Sunday.

18 October 2020



A lone report from the Americas this Sunday records 1 new COVID-19 case, no new fatality, and no new recovery among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 5 new DOH IHR verified cases from Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East. (1/3) @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/pP5d4kIldU — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 18, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 521 in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,295 in the Middle East and Africa, and 154 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 356,618 people. The tally includes 6,652 deaths, 310,158 recoveries, and 39,908 active cases.