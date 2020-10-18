5 fishermen rescued, one missing amid bad weather in Sulu - military

The Naval Task Group Sulu rescued on Sunday morning five of six fishermen in Sulu whose boat capsized last Friday due to bad weather. Courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

MANILA - Philippine military personnel rescued five fishermen and continue to look for another one in Sulu province after their fishing boat capsized due to bad weather, officials said Sunday.

The five, who hail from Indanan, Sulu, were found around 7:40 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Bacungan and Panganaa islands in Patikul town by the military's Naval Task Group Sulu, according to a statement of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

The fishermen's vessel, the FV OK LNG, capsized last Friday and the incident was reported by Patikul officials to the naval task group under Col. Ruben Candelario, prompting the search and rescue operations.

The rescued fishermen were identified as Kaisar Pulalon, Judimar Pulalon, Alvin Pulalon, Rene Pulanon, and Alnaser Hadjirul, all from Barangay Tanjung in Indanan. All were provided medical care by the Luuk Rural Health Unit.

The missing person, on the other hand, is Arman Pulalon.

"In close coordination with the LGUs of Patikul and Luuk, we are still searching for the last remaining fisherman in the coastal waters of both municipalities. I have high hopes that Arman Pulalon will survive the tragedy," said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the JTF Sulu.

- Report from Queenie Casimiro