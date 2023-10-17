Summit to bring 'best thinkers in Web3' to PH

MANILA -- More than 1,500 Web3 leaders from all over the globe will head to the Philippines for the upcoming Web3 Games Summit on November 18-25 at the BGC in Taguig City, Yield Guild Games (YGG) announced in a press conference, Tuesday.

Web3 or Web 3.0 incorporates concepts like blockchain technology and token economics. It is usually associated with cryptocurrency, metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The summit aims to bring the "best thinkers in Web3" to the Philippines and allow them to share their insights and how to apply it in the industry, Mench Dizon, country head of YGG Pilipinas, said.

"We want show them how we’re doing it here in the Philippines but at the same time these are developers, these are founders who’ve had much experience building different things in the past and so we want to spur inspiration and also exchange of learning with the developers that’s from the Philippines," she said.

More than 40 games, including Ragnarok Landverse, Axie Inifinity, Anito Legends will be demonstrated in the event.

The summit aims to give the Filipino Web3 community a sneak peek into the industry's future.

"On par with something like Coin Desk Consensus in Austin, Texas that happens every year or the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco or Token 2049 in Singapore, we wanted to create something of that caliber here in Manila, in Philippines where the global web3 gaming community would come and convene and completely agree that this is the place to do it," Leah Callon-Butler, a director of a Web-3 investment and advisory firm said.

The Web3 Games Summit aims to strengthen the country’s bid as the epicenter of Web3 gaming.

Dizon said: "The fact that global leaders from the Web3 gaming industry are coming all the way to the Philippines for the Web 3 Games Summit shows that the world recognizes us as one of the leading countries in Web3 adoption and home to a thriving market for new and upcoming Web3 games."

For Butler, the tech savviness of the Philippines makes it the epicenter of Web3 gaming. “You’ve got young digitally savvy population, you also got everybody loves games,” she said.

A game jam hackathon from November 18-19 - or a sort of a gaming and coding competition - will headline the event, while there will be a conference from the 21st to the 22nd and the expo and gaming tournament from the 23rd to the 25th.

“This is a positive activity. It’s a 2-day activity, 24 hours overnight so these developers, programmers will come together and try to kinda jam with each other making games. These could be existing individuals who have made games in the past but wanting to put a layer, Web3 or Web3 flavor to their games," Dizon added.

It's also an avenue for job creations such as community management, shoutcasting - or the art of commentating esports games as they happen - designing, among others, Nathan Marasigan YGG’s legal counsel said.

"We want to sort of bridge that gap so you have the traditional jobs but we also have the non-traditional jobs that we want to sort of present that. These are some of the jobs and opportunities we see in this space," Marasigan said.

The summit will examine the intersection of gaming and the booming Web3 ecosystem. It will present attendees the chance to connect and give insights into the future of digital ownership, future of gaming and the top projects of Web3 in the world.