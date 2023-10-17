MANILA — The Philippine Red Cross is ready to send aid to Gaza once Israel allows the entry of foreigners into the heavily bombarded enclave where millions are trapped, its chairman Richard Gordon said Tuesday.

Gaza is bracing for Israel's looming ground offensive to "destroy" the Hamas group. Israel declared war on the Palestinian Islamist group a day after its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7.

"We have been ready… to send people there if need be. I was talking with some international officials of the Red Cross yesterday," Gordon told ANC.

"There must be an international humanitarian corridor that must be established," he also said.

Gazans are effectively trapped, with Israeli-controlled crossings closed and Egypt also having shut the Rafah border in the south.

Any departure of Palestinians from Gaza is a sensitive issue, with Arab nations fearing that it could lead to permanent expulsion, something which Blinken has also categorically rejected.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse