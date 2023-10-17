OWWA: Aid ready for OFWs returning from Israel

A security guard assists passengers on airline transfer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, Pasay City, Dec. 26, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Another 18 Filipinos are expected to arrive from Israel on Wednesday and will receive financial assistance for work disrupted by the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio also said 131 Filipinos in Gaza are still waiting to cross into Egypt, where they will be met by Philippine government officials for assistance and repatriation.

"So far, ang mga naiuwi natin hanggang October 14, nasa 28 na. Itong mga umuuwi, not necessarily dahil sa nangyayaring gulo. Marami sa kanila ay naka-schedule nang umuwi," Ignacio also said.

(Those going home are not necessarily going because of the conflict. Many of them are really scheduled to go home.)

He said the Philippine government has been helping send Filipinos back from Israel since October 10.

ASSISTANCE FROM OWWA, DMW

Overseas Filipino workers whose livelihoods were disrupted by the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on parts of Israel and Israel’s operations in response to the attacks will get assistance from government.

He said the OWWA will give P50,000 in assistance and the Department of Migrant Workers will also provide counterpart funding of another P50,000.

He added the assistance is higher than usual because of the high pay that OFWs in Israel usually get.

“Andaming bayarin niyan eh. Andaming bayarin na nape-pending,” he added.

(They have a lot of bills that will be left pending while they don’t have work.)

Ignacio clarified that the assistance will be through certificates that the returning overseas Filipinos can present to regional OWWA offices that will release the money.

“Kasi ang hirap na doon sa airport magbibigay kasi makapal-kapal yun eh,” he said.

(It would be difficult to give them cash at the airport because these are large amounts.)