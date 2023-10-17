A resident douses burning vehicles in the Israeli city of Ashkelon following rocket launches from Gaza, on October 7, 2023. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said it has not monitored any threat of "sympathy attacks" in the country amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"While we see also some rallies and protests, these are part of our democratic processes. Pero no threats so far," AFP spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar told reporters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

In early 2022, the Philippine National Police revealed the alleged plan of Hamas to "establish a foothold" in the country by inciting violence.

In 2018, an Iraqi chemist allegedly working for the Hamas extremist group was arrested in Pampanga. He was shortly deported.

The military continues to monitor the situation in Israel and Gaza, according to Aguilar.

He said that the AFP is prepared to conduct evacuation operations for Filipinos affected by the war.

“We continuously monitor what is happening in Israel and the Gaza Strip, so the plan that we set up for this is still there. The evacuation will depend on the decision of higher authorities—which one to undertake, whether military aircraft or commercial aircraft. There are so many options, even the use of boat, but the most efficient right now is the use of aircraft,” Aguilar noted.

The Philippine Air Force earlier said it has readied its C130 and C295 aircraft with complement aircrew, and medical and security personnel should they be called to assist in the humanitarian mission.

Aguilar said the operation will be in line with the whole-of-government approach to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Israel and Gaza.

“As what was presented before, the AFP has already a plan crafted for the evacuation operations of affected Filipinos in that area, Israel, and probably Gaza. We also have identified aircraft that will carry out the plan—two C130 aircraft and one C295 aircraft were already identified for this mission, including the crew, the teams that will be sent there, including a medical mission and a security force,” the AFP spokesperson said.

“What is important is, if this plan will be executed, there will be coordination with the different countries for the clearances for flight landing and so on, including the safe passage of our countrymen. This will also depend on the action of other agencies, the DFA in particular,” he added.

