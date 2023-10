Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate reported missing

MANILA — The family of Catherine Camilon, a 26-year old Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate, reported that she has been missing since Thursday, October 12.

In a phone interview, her mother Rose Camilon revealed that Catherine went to Batangas City for a meeting with an online media company.

“Umalis ho siya ng bahay Huwebes ng gabi, mga 6 siguro ‘yun. Maayos naman po ‘yung pagpapaalam niya na pupunta siya ng Batangas,” Rose said.

“Ang lagi po niyang pinapaalam sa amin, pupunta po siya ng Balisong Channel. Ang sinasabi niya ay meron silang quarters na tinutuluyan. Ako naman po ay naniniwala sa sinasabi niya dahil naging talent siya ng Balisong,” Rose added.

The family members became worried when they could no longer contact Catherine’s cellphone number.

“‘Yung huli po niyang tawag sa akin, nandun daw siya sa Bauan Petron, naka-park daw po siya doon at may hinihintay siyang kasama na pupunta din sa Balisong,” Rose recalled.

“Hindi naman niya ugali na magpatay ng cellphone ‘pag siya ay naalis samin dito. Kung ano po ang ginagawa niya, sinasabi niya sa amin,” she added.

On Friday evening, they went to the Baling office and to two gasoline stations in Bauan, Batangas but did not find Catherine.

The family sought assistance from the police, who are looking into where she might be.

“Wala po akong iniisip na masama nangyari sa kanya. Buhay po ang aking anak. Umuwi ka na anak. Marami na kaming naghihintay sayo dito,” Rose said.

Catherine represented Tuy, Batangas in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant last July, where Cagayan de Oro's Nikki De Moura was crowned winner.