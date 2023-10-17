The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) hold trilateral maritime exercises for the first time off the coast of Mariveles, Bataan on June 6, 2023. The trilateral agreement between the coast guard agencies aims to enhance each of their capabilities and interoperability in securing the Indo-Pacific region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine government is strengthening the capacity of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to defend the country's maritime territory, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Tuesday.

In a chance interview with reporters during the 122nd PCG Founding Anniversary, Marcos said the coast guard was expecting around 40 more vessels made in Cebu.

"Nakikita natin na nag-i-increase ang ating capability para makapag-defend sa sovereign maritime territory ng Pilipinas. We are continuing with the upgrading of the equipment and training of our people, especially the Coast Guard," Marcos said.

He noted PCG personnel were "on the frontline in the problem we are facing now in the West Philippine Sea."

They also play a vital role in search and rescue, maritime incidents, and disaster assistance, Marcos said.

"Marami silang ginagawa," he added.

The President said the country has "many friends around the world" who are helping strengthen the PCG.

In his speech during the event, Marcos thanked the Philippine Coast Guard for being steadfast in its "pivotal role" of protecting the country's maritime sovereignty.

"Your accomplishments in the performance of your duty have consistently championed our country and our people’s rights and welfare in the face of daunting adversity and difficulties," he told the PCG.

"Despite all the challenges, the Coast Guard has unwaveringly answered the call of duty."

The PCG earlier this year urged the government to prioritize its modernization following reports of Chinese harassment and incursions into the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG's spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said they only had 3 offshore patrol vessels, one of which came from France and two were from Japan.

The PCG has 10 other multi-role response vessels.

The capacity of some vessels are limited, like the BRP Malapascua that could only patrol for around 2 weeks.

Video from the Malacanang Press Corps