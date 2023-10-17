MANILA - The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) and International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) signed a new policy to institutionalize an assessment tool for violent extremist offenders (VEOs) in all penal farms and correctional institutions in the country.

In a simple ceremony at the New Bilibid Prisons Headquarters in Muntinlupa City, BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr., led the Fourth Technical Working Group Meeting and signed the VEO assessment tool.

According to Catapang, they came up with this policy to manage Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) who are also assessed as violent extremist offenders.

“For the longest time, they wanted to do a policy on how to manage PDLs who are assessed as violent extremist offenders. Iba kasi yung pag-handle d'yan eh, may ideology 'yan, may sariling paninindigan 'yan and violent ang approach,” Catapang said.

Catapang said there are now 155 local terrorist PDLs who are considered violent extremist offenders that need a separate assessment.

Catapang said 125 of these local terrorists belong to the Abu Sayyaf Group; 3 from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF); 3 from Raja Sulaiman Movement; 19 are members of the Maute ISIS group; 1 from Dawlah Islamiya; 3 members of Jemaah Islamiah and 1 member of Indonesian ISIS.

The BuCor official said they want to make sure that before releasing these PDLs to the community, they will not go back to being an extremist again.

“We want them to reform to lose their being violent ... either ideologically or personally, because they want to rebel against the government. Mas malalim yung pagsisiyasat sa family background o kung papaano sila na-recruit, itong mga ito, aalamin kung bata pa lang ba tinuruan na ng pagiging extremist o kung yung pamilya ba niya na-involved sa violent extremism,” Catapang explained.

The signing ceremony was attended by Jim Slade, chief-of-staff of International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and Rafael Barreto Sauza, Criminal Justice and Crime Prevention Officer of UNDOC.

Slade in his speech said this new policy designed for PDLs in the country will change the lives of people that are incarcerated and those that are yet to be captured and subject to Philippine Justice System.

“It is a tool will last many years, however let me caution that… Try the tool, use the tool, develop the tool, remark the tool as necessary because this is the living document, it must change with the population, it must change with the culture, it must change over period of time to make sure it is effective than it is today,” Slade said.