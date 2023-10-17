Footwear removal not required at PH airports for now

MANILA — The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) said Tuesday has suspended the mandatory footwear removal in all airports nationwide.

In a statement, OTS said starting October 13, passengers will only be required to remove their footwear when the alarm is triggered during security screening, or "during increased security condition level".

OTS implemented the mandatory footwear removal last July 10 "to detect and deter any prohibited items which may be concealed inside the footwear and used to commit acts of unlawful interference."

According to OTS, it was able to intercept an ammunition and a packet of suspected drugs from the shoes of a Chinese passenger last August 10.

Another incident was reported at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on the same day, where another passenger was arrested after suspected marijuana was found inside their shoe.

