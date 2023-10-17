Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Mar Valbuena, chairman of transport group Manibela. Jonathan Cellona and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Tuesday filed cyberlibel complaints before the Department of Justice against Manibela Chairperson Mar Valbuena and a journalist over corruption allegations involving the modernization program of public utility vehicles.

Bautista said that he wanted to protect his name after Valbuena and journalist Ira Panganiban accused him of accepting bribes.

“Marami silang accusation, ako daw ay tumanggap ng pera, suhol, which ay hindi naman totoo. Kaya gusto ko lang protektahan ang ating pangalan na inalagaan ko,” Bautista said.

“Sinasabi niya (Panganiban) lumabas sa FB account niya na ang [Department of Transportation] daw may claim na ako ay involved sa katiwalain, na tumaggap daw ako ng pera,” he continued.

Bautista added that he was not inclined to quit his post.

“Bakit ko naman papatulan ang request ni Valbuena? Napakairesponsableng transport leader yan, kaya nag-file ako ng kaso against him,” the official said.

“Yung mga transport operators, nagtutulung-tulangan kami sa modernization program, napakaimportante mag-improve ng ating public transportation sa atin sa Pillipinas,” he said.

VALBUENA HITS DOTr FOR 'ABUSE OF POWER'

The allegations of corruption against Bautista arose after former Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) executive assistant Jeffrey Tumbado revealed supposed anomalies within the agency.

Bautista said Tumbado contacted him and denied making any statements linking him to the irregularities.

Tumbado also withdrew his allegations.

In a video posted on Manibela’s Facebook days before the transport strike, Valbuena sent a message directed to Bautista

“Alam niyo po yung kay Secretary Bautista... wag niyo po kami tinatakot. Alam mo kahit barilin mo ako ngayon, hindi ako natatakot sayo. Kahit kasuhan mo ako ng patong-patong na kaso, hindi ako natatakot sayo," said Valbuena.

"Kahit magkita tayo sa korte, kahit magkita tayo sa kulungan, gusto mo sabay pa tayo sa kulungan, tingnan natin kung sino ang tatagal sa ating dalawa," he said.



Valbuena said the cyber libel complaint against him was “purely harassment and abuse of power and authority.”

In a message to ABS-CBN News, he said he planned to file a case against Bautista, too.

PANGANIBAN SURPRISED

Panganiban was surprised to see his name included in Bautista’s complaint through a press release sent to the Department of Transportation media Viber group.

“Teka bakit ako nasali dito?” Panganiban asked.

He said he had "no idea what this is all about."

"I have simply been reporting the news just like everyone else has," he said.