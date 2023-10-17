Cybersecurity treated like an ‘afterthought’, with huge economic impact: DICT

Watch more News on iWantTFC

SINGAPORE — The Philippines’ cybersecurity chief believes many businesses and even some government offices have treated cybersecurity as an afterthought without understanding the economic impact of potential breaches and cybercriminal activity.

Speaking at the 8th Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW), Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy likened the problem of cybersecurity to “building a fire station or installing a sprinkler system only after several fires affect a community.”

“How many fires did it take before the community decided to build a fire station? That building a sprinkler system would actually be helpful?” he said during a talk on Navigating Tech Bifurcation.

He noted that during the pandemic, a lot of brick and mortar business had to quickly move into the digital space in order to survive but without thinking of cybersecurity and how to secure their applications.

“They just wanted to get it out and get (into) the market. [Cybersecurity] has become an afterthought and they are just realizing today that it has a big economic impact on their entire business. We’re at the stage where a lot of…industries are experiencing the economic cost of failing to address this component,” he said.

Philippine government agencies, including the PhilHealth Insurance Corp., the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Statistics Authority and the House of Representatives, have reported cyberattacks and breaches in recent weeks.