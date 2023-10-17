New Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa attends the sectoral meeting presided by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Malacañang Palace. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has approved the request of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to transfer at least 7 officials of state insurer PhilHealth due to “loss of confidence”.

The request of Herbosa, who is also the PhilHealth board chairperson, complied with exemptions under the Omnibus Election Code that bans the transfer of government employees during an election period, according to an Oct. 16 Comelec memorandum.

The memo signed by Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the PhilHealth board expressed its "loss of confidence" on 7 members of the executive committee due to their "observed incompetence, gross negligence, and ineffective leadership", which "directly and adversely impacted" the insurer.

Last week, Herbosa blamed PhilHealth's executive committee for late payments to hospitals.

Herbosa recently sought Congress help to cleanse PhilHealth, which previously faced accusations of corruption.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Comelec said the transfer of the PhilHealth officials should be essential in the proper functioning of insurer, must not influence the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), and should not involve any promotion or salary increase.

The BSKE's election period is from Aug. 28, 2023 to Nov. 29, 2023.