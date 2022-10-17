Proposed budgets for DOST, PhilSA to be submitted to Senate plenary

MANILA - The proposed 2023 budgets for the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), including its attached agencies, and for the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) were approved Monday by the Senate Committee on Finance Subcommittee and will be submitted to the plenary.

This was announced by Sen. Francis Tolentino, who presided the agency's budget hearing.

“We will submit the budget proposal of the Department of Science and Technology and its attached agencies to the plenary, and it is so approved... I will be defending the budget of the Philippine Space Agency and the same is hereby considered for plenary,” Tolentino said.

The DOST has sought a P44.17 billion budget for next year, but only P24.06 billion was included in the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

"Our budget will be distributed to personnel services, with P4.74 billion or 19.7 percent; MOOE with P18.3 billion or 76.4 percent, and capital outlay with P0.94 billion or 3.90 percent,” DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said.

Tolentino said he will be defending the science department’s budget.

Just last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his support for the DOST and its programs, particularly the Balik Scientist Program that aims to plug brain drain and lure Filipino scientists to work in the country.

To boost DOST programs as well as encourage more young talents to pursue science and technology, Tolentino urged the science department to consolidate all their regional and national contests for students and come up with a “Science Olympics”, similar to the Palarong Pambansa.

"Would you like to have a big event next year sa science, sa high school and college, para isahan nalang? Lahat ng magagaling sa science, sama- sama?” Tolentino asked.

“We will create a banner program for all of this and really make a really good communication plan so we can really use that to entice the youth to really go into science,” Solidum replied.

“If you can do that next week, the committee will appreciate your output,” Tolentino said.

Meanwhile, PhilSA had asked for a P2.8 billion budget for 2023, but only got P756 million under the NEP.

PhilSA hopes its programs will be supported, saying President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has acknowledged the importance of the Philippines' participation in developments in the space domain.

"In the recent speech of the President before the UN General Assembly, President Marcos Jr., who is also the Chairperson of the Philippine Space Council, underscored the importance of… expanding our presence in outer space and defining the norms of responsible behavior in that domain,” PhilSA Director General Joel Joseph Marciano said.

“So the space programs of PhilSA are to ensure that the Philippines will have the presence in space that would benefit our national interests and also fulfill our international cooperation commitments,” he added.

PhilSA plans to use much of the budget to build MULA, short for “Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment” satellite, dubbed by PhilSA as a “game changer”.

MULA is expected to be a bigger sovereign satellite than Diwata 1, Diwata-2, Maya-1 and Maya-2.

“Di po natin ito bibilhin. Gagawin po natin ito. May ka-engage po tayong industrial partners. Filipino engineers will have their fingerprints on this satellite,” Marciano said.

MULA is expected to weigh 130 kilograms and will carry “true color camera” capable of capturing higher resolution images “covering around 73,000 square kilometers” of the country in just a day.

The satellite is expected to be used to address “food security, disaster resilience, environment conservation” and protecting the country’s national sovereignty.

“Nag o-open siya ng opportunities in increasing domestically sourced or develop components and sub-systems towards building and strengthening a local industrial base for the country. Para makakuha po tayo ng slice of the growing new space economy,” the PhilSA head explained.

This is also expected to boost interest and talent in science.

“Yung paggawa natin ng MULA will equip Filipino engineers and scientists with new and cutting edge know-how in satellites that are built, with more operational level and commercial missions in mind," said Marciano.

"Finally, as a sovereign satellite, MULA will provide our country with control and undisputed access to commercial quality or observation data. We stand to reap the benefits of gaining self-reliance and sufficiency for strengthening the components of space value chain domestically," he added.

"At dahil kontrolado natin ito, the country can also benefit from commercial sale of data to other countries or territories as well.”

Tolentino asked the DOST and PhilSA officials to submit to him their “wish list”, or a brief itemization of their prioritized projects they hope the Senate can allocate budget for.

