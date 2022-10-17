'Neneng' causes flooding across Cagayan

Courtesy of Allacapan, Cagayan Mayor Harry Florida

MANILA — Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Neneng fell across Cagayan, causing widespread floods in the province, a disaster response official said Monday.

According to Rueli Rapsing, officer-in-charge of the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, dozens of families from 17 municipalities were evacuated.

As of Monday morning, floods have mostly receded, he said. Only Ballesteros town remains flooded.

"Sa ngayon, mangilan-ngilan na lang ang nasa evacuation centers po natin. Karamihan po sa kanila ay nakabalik na sa bahay," Rapsing told ANC's "Headstart".

Disaster management teams will be deployed Monday to assess the damage caused by Neneng.

The municipality of Allacapan has been placed under a state of calamity.

The town of Santa Ana is also mulling declaring a state of calamity due to the flooding caused by Neneng, Rapsing said.

To mitigate flooding, the provincial government urged agencies to continue dredging the Cagayan River.

"For long term solution for the province, it would be 'yung panawagan ni [Allacapan] Mayor [Harry] Florida sa Allacapan is to dredge the Linao River," Rapsing said.

"In 2016, the governor has always been consistent sa kaniyang sinasabi to ease this flooding sa Cagayan is the dredging of the Cagayan River," he added.

The typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday night.

In its situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 59 areas in Cagayan Valley were flooded due to Neneng.

Some 6,260 families or 22,700 people were affected by the typhoon, the agency said.

At least 29 roads and 12 bridges were rendered impassable in Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley, the NDRRMC report showed. Some 22 areas in both regions also experienced power interruption.