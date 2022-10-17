Pork products that arrived in Bacolod City over the weekend via roll-on, roll-off vessels (RoRos) were sent back to Iloilo province.

This after Governor Bong Lacson ordered on Thursday a ban on live pig, pork, and pork by-products from the islands of Panay and Guimaras following the detection of a suspected African swine fever case in Oton, Iloilo.

Lacson invoked Provincial Ordinance No. 2019-024, otherwise known as the “ASF Prevention Ordinance of Negros Occidental” in ordering the provincial ASF task force to prohibit pork from the islands of Guimaras and Panay which includes Iloilo, Antique, Aklan and Capiz.

The task force was also ordered to conduct a strict inspection of incoming shipments, holding of checkpoints, and confiscation of undocumented shipments of pork and pork products.

In two ensuing memorandums, the governor also directed the task force to “conduct mandatory and regular inspection of transport and carriers upon arrival at ports of entry and ensure proper disposal of food wastes from sea vessels and report any cases of unsual mortalities among pigs."

For three years now, the province has banned the entry of live pigs and pork products from Luzon, Mindanao and provinces in the Visayas affected by ASF.

Negros Occidental is a certified ASF-free province by the Department of Agriculture.

The local hog industry is estimated at P6 billion.

Lemana said that despite the ban, the prices of pork remain stable and the province has enough supply for the coming Christmas season.

Cebu province earlier also ordered a temporary ban on the entry of live hogs, boar semen, pork and other pork-related products from Iloilo and Panay Island.

Under the Cebu governor's executive order, pork products from areas under the jurisdiction of Negros Oriental or Negros Occidental will require additional requirements for livestock permits.

—Report from Angelo Angolo