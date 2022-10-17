NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by Neneng

MANILA -- A total of 27,914 individuals or 7,519 families have been affected by Typhoon Neneng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said most of the people who were affected were from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

A total of 721 people or 199 families are staying in evacuation centers, while 277 individuals or 86 families are taking shelter in other places.

According to the disaster agency, 59 flooding incidents and one landslide were reported in the mentioned regions.

Twenty-three houses were partially damaged while two were destroyed.

Twenty-eight cities and municipalities were hit by power outages, but electricity has been restored in six of them.

So far, the government has provided over P430,000 in assistance to affected families, the NDRRMC said.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Neneng exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday night.