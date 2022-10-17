Sen. Imee Marcos talks to Comelec chairman George Garcia after the termination of the budget hearing on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos on Monday moved to postpone the Senate panel's deliberation on the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) proposed 2023 budget, citing the agency's failure to submit certain documents sought by the senators.

Marcos explains why she had to cancel their deliberation on Comelec’s 2023 budget: “Pinagpipilitan nila na kailangan daw nila ng additional P10B [to hold the Bgy. & SK polls next year] on top of the P8.4B na nasa kanila na,” she says.

"I [asked] the Comelec Finance... and other directors to submit certain documents, including the budget of the Barangay and SK elections (BSKE). I am not in receipt of any document at all. That being the case, I urge that we postpone this budget hearing," Marcos told the Senate subcommittee on Finance.

Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., chairs the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation.

The budget hearing termination was sought even before the Comelec contingent, led by chairman George Garcia, was able to present their budget proposal for 2023.

Under the 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP), Comelec is allocated a P4.9 billion budget for 2023, lower than the P9.807 billion they are requesting.

"Nothing has been submitted, except the old powerpoint that is unresponsive to the queries of most of my colleagues... Please explain the failure to submit documents urgently requested by this committee," Marcos said.

The senator, who supposedly met with the Comelec directors over the weekend, sought documents on the following issues: the "outlandish" demand of Comelec for additional P10 billion to hold the BSKE in October 2023; the "miserable" voter turnout among overseas voters; update on 2022 poll workers' compensation; issue of vote buying in the 2022 elections; and the "perceived stranglehold" of Smartmatic in Comelec.

Last week, President Marcos signed the law postponing the BSKE from Dec. 2022 to Oct. 2023.

In a press briefing later, Sen. Marcos aired her grievances against the Comelec.

"It's not a happy Monday dahil napilitan ako na i-suspend yung budget hearing ng Comelec... Pinagpipilitan pa rin nila na kinakailangan daw nila ng additional P10 billion on top of the P8.4 billion na nasa kanila na. Saan ka naman nakarinig ng eleksyon na magkaka-total na halos P19 billion, higit pa sa presidential elections? Parang hindi naman angkop. Tama ba to?" she told reporters.

Marcos also called out the absence of some Comelec commissioners in the budget hearing.

“Siguro mas mahalaga lakarin muna nila ‘yung budget nila,” she said.

Marcos said she is unsure if she can hold another hearing for Comelec's budget this week, saying her schedule is jampacked.

"Effort na effort [ako] maupuan ito," she said.

Meanwhile, Garcia in a separate press briefing apologized to Marcos and admitted their "failure" to comply with the senators' demands.

He also gave an update on the supposed P10 billion additional funding they were initially asking for the holding of BSKE next year.

"The commission was able to squeeze it to P4 billion, hoping that amount would be acceptable to [the senators]," he said.

Garcia promised to submit the requested documents by Monday afternoon.

The Comelec chair was once a legal counsel of President Marcos.

