House probe sought on cops' visits to journalists' homes

MANILA - The Makabayan bloc has urged the House of Representatives to investigate the visits of policemen to the private residences of journalists.

"Congress should investigate and protect the Filipinos against the infringement of their right to privacy. The practice of profiling and granting illegal access to and disclosure and use of the personal information of the people to unauthorized individuals and entities poses fear and threat to their lives and safety," House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said in House Resolution 484.

HR 484 cited cases of visits by policemen to the houses of journalists, including David Oro and Noel Alamar, and reporters Lourdes Escaros, Adrian Ayalin and JP Soriano who were also visited in their work places.

It also cited concerns raised by the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines on the visits.

"The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said that while the NCRPO's statement that they would reach out to journalists in the wake of the murder of Percy Lapid is welcome and encouraging, they are concerned at reports of police officers visiting colleagues in their homes and without proper coordination. The NUJP said that 'assuming good faith, these meetings and dialogues are best done through newsrooms or through the various press corps, press clubs, and journalists' organizations in the capital,'" HR 484 said.

The lawmakers believe that there is a violation of the right to privacy of the journalists against unauthorized or illegal access to and disclosure and use of their personal information.

"Section 12 of Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012 specified the conditions that should be met so that the personal information of an individual can be processed. Meanwhile, Section 16 stated that it is the right of the data subject to be informed whether personal pertaining to him or her shall be, are being or have been processed," HR 484 said.

The lawmakers believe that the visits produce rife opportunities for surveillance on journalists, casting a shadow of unease, if not fear, upon their vital duties in the delivery of information to the public.

The Makabayan bloc said this incident is not the first time that the personal information of private individuals are being illegally accessed and used by the police and military.

In a separate statement, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reminded law enforcement officers that while the intention of the unannounced house visits was to protect the media, there needs to be a "careful balance in respecting individual and collective rights. "

"Media security is best pursued through regular coordination with their respective organizations, as well as journalist groups, to institutionalize efforts protecting media freedom and safety. In this way, members of the media are aware of what to expect and what law enforcement agencies can commit as a means to level-off and further improve on protocols as necessary," CHR added.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier apologized after police visited the houses of several journalists to ask if they have been receiving threats similar to those received by slain commentator Percy Lapid.

RELATED VIDEO

