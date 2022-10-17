Continuous heavy rains brought by Typhoon Neneng triggered massive floods across Cagayan when the cyclone made landfall over the province on Oct. 16, 2022. Courtesy of Allacapan, Cagayan Mayor Harry Florida

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said government agencies are working to clear roads and restore power in areas affected by Typhoon Neneng.

Electric lines are being restored in 13 municipalities in Region I, and 5 provinces in Region II.



Road clearing continues in the 34 impassable sections, and food packs have been delivered to families in 32 evacuation centers as well as other affected communities. #NenengPH pic.twitter.com/TrGFXornYF — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) October 17, 2022

In a tweet, Marcos said that power is being restored in 13 towns in the Ilocos Region and five provinces in the Cagayan Valley Region.

As of Monday, 34 road sections in northern Luzon remain impassable.

Almost 28,000 people across Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) were affected by Neneng's onslaught, Marcos said, citing data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

There were 1,192 families who were preemptively evacuated, while 285 families are taking shelter in evacuation centers.

Food packs have been sent to families staying in 32 evacuation centers, said Marcos.

Neneng, which made landfall in Cagayan on Sunday, has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

But PAGASA said that Neneng's trough continues to bring rains over Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur as of Monday.

