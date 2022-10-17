The Philippine Army pays tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Marawi Siege at the Libingan ng mga Bayani ni Taguig City on Oct. 17, 2022, five years since the Islamic City was liberated from the Maute Group. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Army on Monday paid tribute to the soldiers and policemen who died while fighting against the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group during the siege of Marawi City in 2017.

This, as the country marked five years since the liberation of Marawi.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr. graced the wreath-laying ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

The wreath was offered at the Marawi Pylon, a memorial monument built to honor the lives of the 169 soldiers and policemen who died in the 5-month-long siege.

“As we lay these wreaths on the tombs of our fallen soldiers, let us honor them for their courage, selflessness and heroism. They gave up their lives in the battlefield so that others may live,” Galvez said in his speech.

“We believe that the best way to pay tribute to them is for us to make sure that such horrific event will not happen again. This is what we have been doing over the past five years,” he continued.

Marawi liberators also offered flowers to their fallen comrades.

The ceremony was attended by Philippine Army Inspector General MGen. Jose Eriel Niembra, former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Año, and Deputy Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process for Operations Undersecretary Isidro Purisima.

It was former president Rodrigo Duterte who declared Marawi City liberated from terrorist influence on October 17, 2017 after five months of fighting that killed about 1,200 individuals, including over 900 militants, and left around 370,000 individuals homeless.

MARAWI REHABILITATION STILL ONGOING 5 YEARS AFTER LIBERATION

Galvez said the rehabilitation of Marawi City is ongoing, with roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure being built. The former AFP chief said overlapping land titles continue to be a challenge in the rehabilitation process.

“Tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang ating rehabilitation doon and construction, particularly ang government buildings at widening ng roads. Medyo very complicated, nagkaroon tayo ng maraming challenges, ‘yung tinatawag na land titles kasi overlapping ang land dito. We know na we have been looking for possible ways na mai-distribute ang titles sa more or less 4,000 to 5,000 na nandoon pa sa rehabilitation area,” Galvez told reporters in a chance interview after the ceremony.

Asked about the Marawi Compensation Board, Galvez said he believes the current administration “is already aware” of the urgency of appointing members to avoid further delays in reparations for civilian lives and properties lost.

“We have already created the Marawi Compensation Act. Nagkakaroon na ng transition and partly, natanong na ako sa Office of the President ano ang magandang gawin doon… Nirereorganize kaagad ang organization ng Marawi Compensation Act para makuha talaga ang real figures at compensation ng each individual na naapektuhan ng Marawi siege,” Galvez explained.

“Nagkaroon tayo ng election, definitely, magkakaroon tayo ng reorganization. I believe the new administration is already aware. ‘Yun ang isa sa priorities natin. I believe, si SILG nang mag-usap kami, during their rounds sa area, he also said na there is an urgency for the early rehabilitation of Marawi. Five years, nandoon pa rin sila sa evacuation area. Hopefully, we can also recommend to the new administration to fast-track itong rehabilitation program.”

For its part, the OPAPRU has programs for affected residents to help them in the healing process, Galvez said.

EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS TROOPS’ CRUCIAL ROLE IN MARAWI LIBERATION

The Philippine Army prepared an exhibit, which was opened to the public over the weekend, as part of its activities for the fifth anniversary of Marawi City’s liberation.

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

The exhibit showcased memorabilia, items recovered in the encounter sites and equipment used by troops in the longest urban warfare in the country’s recent history.

Military officials and personnel who personally fought against the Maute Group manned the exhibit. One of them is Colonel Gremel Brual, former battalion commander of the Army’s 51st Infantry Battalion. His area of operations included Marawi City.

Brual recalled the events of the battle for Marawi, describing it as the most difficult five months of his life.

“Ako, ang unit ko ang nandun nang mangyari ito. From the very beginning of the siege until five months after, we were there in the frontlines in the battlefield. Prior to that, hinahabol na namin ang Maute Group sa mga bundok sa Butig [Lanao del Sur] bago kami napunta sa Marawi,” Brual told ABS-CBN News.

“You were fighting for five months. Every day, you don’t know if you will live or die, you don’t know kung makakatulog ka nang maayos o makakakain ka. Yet, you are always thinking of your men. Pag may nasasaktan diyan, a part of you nasasaktan din. Kung may mamatay na tropa, just imagine ang dala-dala mo sa konsensya mo… Napakahirap iexplain sa widows nila—that your husband, your son, your friend died,” he added.

Half a decade since the siege, Brual said he feels both proud and sad, remembering and honoring the heroism and valor of his men and all other soldiers and law enforcers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in retaking Marawi from the IS-linked extremists.

“Mixed emotions. Nandun ang pride kasi nare-recognize ang effort. We are so proud kasi we were able to liberate Marawi in such a short time… But, deep inside me… Sinasabi ko sa kanila [fallen comrades] na you did not die in vain, naririto kami. Your name will be immortalized for us, your name will forever be embedded in our hearts. As long as we live, we will remember you and your sacrifices,” he said.

Brual then continued: “Kami, mga sundalo kami, but we aim for peace talaga. We have witnessed the wrath of war. Masaya ka dapat, pero bakit ngayon nandun din ang lungkot kapag nirereminisce mo ang samahan ninyo? Ang pinakamatinding camaraderie talaga ‘yung may pinagsamahan kayo sa buhay at kamatayan. Hindi mo malilimutan ‘yan.”

Aside from various units of the Philippine Army, the Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard also set up booths at the Philippine Army Grandstand to highlight their crucial role in the liberation of the city.

To cap the commemoration, a fellowship dinner will be held for the officers and personnel who helped weed out hundreds of heavily-armed terrorists on the evening of October 25.

