MANILA—A magnitude-4.2 earthquake jolted Camarines Sur province Sunday night, the Phivolcs said.

The tremor, recorded at 6:51 p.m., was located 5 kilometers southeast of Canaman town, according to state seismologists.

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of 4 kilometers.

Intensity V, which Phivolcs classifies as strong shaking, was felt in Canaman town, while Intensity IV was felt in Calabanga town.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V - Sipocot, Camarines Sur

Intensity II - Mercedes, Camarines Norte; Iriga City, Camarines Sur

Intensity I - Daet, Camarines Norte

No aftershocks were expected, but there may be some damage due to the quake, the Phivolcs added.

Just last Thursday, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake also hit Canaman town.

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — With a report from Agence France-Presse

