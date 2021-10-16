Creative Industry ng Pilipinas tampok sa Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI - Bukod sa makasaysayang Philippine Bangkota Pavilion sa Expo 2020. Isinusulong din ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sa United Arab Emirates ang creative industry ng Filipino delegation sa Expo.

“We will highlight creative design and our creative industry. So creative design as far as animation, meron tayong app, game development kasi we want to feature ang ating game developers from the Philippines,” sabi ni Charmaine Yalong, Commercial Attache, DTI-Dubai

“It’s actually a humbling experience. Kasi for a Filipino creative working for creative companies all over the world, it’s rare that we’re given upfront credit so I’m really glad about it,” sabi ni James Palabay, ang lumikha ng Philippine Expo game app.

Ginagamit na journey app ng mga bumibisita sa Bangkota ang gawa ng grupo ni Palabay. Maging ang kanilang videos ni “ube boy,” ang Bangkota mascot na gawa ng animation studios sa Pilipinas ay bumibida rin.

“Filipinos have been wowing the global audience for years, I alone have worked for TOEI a Japanese animation company who does like Dragon Ball. We have people in Pixar, Disney and all those big studios, multinational brands. We are already world-class, what we lack is direct opportunity,” dagdag ni Palabay.

Maliban sa Expo opportunities, nakatrabaho na rin ni Palabay ang Marvel at DC kung saan tumatatak at nakikilala ang kulturang Pilipino, likas na yaman at ganda ng Pilipinas sa mga game app na obra maestra ng creative guro tulad niya.

“Heto po yung isa sa kakaiba na gusto nating ipakita sa Philippine Pavilion na we are more than service providers. We can excel and we know that we can level up,” sabi ni Yalong.

