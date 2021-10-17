Bulacan, Apayao and Capiz under GCQ on Oct. 18-31: Palace

MANILA (UPDATE) - The provinces of Bulacan, Apayao and Capiz will be placed under general community quarantine from Oct. 18 to 31, Malacañang said Sunday.

Bulacan and Apayao were initially placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while Capiz was initially placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions, said Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

The Department of Health had earlier flagged the rising number of virus infections in northern Luzon.

The government implements a 4-level community quarantine scheme ranging from the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), to the most relaxed MGCQ, in areas outside of Metro Manila.

Each level dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.

A new 5-level alert system, on the other hand, is being pilot-tested in Metro Manila, which also goes with granular lockdowns.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved the recommendation to place the capital region under Alert Level 3 from Oct. 16 to 31, down from Alert Level 4 first imposed on Sept. 16, Roque announced last Wednesday.

The following quarantine classifications for other areas are also in effect until the end of the month:

MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Luzon

Kalinga

Batanes

Bataan

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Naga City

Mindanao

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE WITH HEIGHTENED RESTRICTIONS

Luzon

Abra

Baguio City

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

Cagayan

Isabela

City of Santiago

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Quezon

Batangas

Visayas

Bacolod City

Lapu-Lapu City

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Mindanao

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Butuan City

Surigao del Sur

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Luzon

Ilocos Norte

Dagupan City

Ifugao

Benguet

Tarlac

Lucena City

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Marinduque

Albay

Camarines Norte

Visayas

Aklan

Antique

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Mandaue City

Siquijor

Tacloban City

Mindanao

Zamboanga Sibugay

Misamis Occidental

Iligan City

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

All other areas are under MGCQ.

The country has 2,713,509 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, of which 85,048 remain active, according to the health department.

Nearly 24 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while some 27.5 million others have received their first does, as of Thursday. The government aims to fully vaccinate more than 77 million to achieve herd immunity against the disease.

