Home  >  News

San Joaquin, Iloilo hit by earthquake again

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2020 09:41 PM

MANILA -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Iloilo Saturday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The tectonic quake happened at 8:57 p.m. 15 kilometers southwest of San Joaquin town, Iloilo, with a depth of 5 kilometers.

The quake occurred several hours after the 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro early Saturday morning.

This was the fourth earthquake that hit San Joaquin since Friday morning.

The Phivolcs said no aftershocks were likely to occur.

Read More:  Earthquake   San Joaquin   Iloilo   Phivolcs  