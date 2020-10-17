San Joaquin, Iloilo hit by earthquake again

MANILA -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Iloilo Saturday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The tectonic quake happened at 8:57 p.m. 15 kilometers southwest of San Joaquin town, Iloilo, with a depth of 5 kilometers.

The quake occurred several hours after the 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro early Saturday morning.

This was the fourth earthquake that hit San Joaquin since Friday morning.

The Phivolcs said no aftershocks were likely to occur.