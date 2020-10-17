Iloilo hospital warns public vs fake RT-PCR results

MANILA - The Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in Iloilo City on Saturday warned the public against fake RT-PCR COVID-19 results bearing the logo of the hospital and the Department of Health.

In a notice to the public, the WVMC said the bogus document also bears names of fake signatories Arriane Sibal, Abigail Joy Pastolero, Andres Miranda, and Pierre Layson who are not employees of the hospital.

“We strongly condemn such act and any person found to be liable for faking the WVMC-SNL RT PCR results shall be lawfully dealt with,” WVMC said.

The public is urged to report to authorities any person found to be releasing the fake document.