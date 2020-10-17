DILG, LGUs to finalize guidelines on travel across quarantine levels: task force spox

MANILA - The National Task Force against COVID-19 is set to tackle Saturday guidelines that would provide ease in travel between areas with the same or different quarantine classifications, an official said.

“Ipa-finalize ngayong araw usapan ng DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), kasama ibang LGUs (local government units) ang pinal na guidelines para sa pagbiyahe sa mga probinsiya at 'yung malalayong LGUs through commercial transportation ng airline, barko at mga bus,” said NTF spokesperson Restituto Padilla.

(The DILG and the LGUs will finalize today the guidelines for travel to the provinces and remote LGUs through commercial transportation via airlines, ferries or buses.)

On Friday, Malacañang announced that the inter-agency task force has allowed travel between general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ areas to boost the economy.

The easing of the travel restriction also covers those who are excluded from the list of authorized persons outside of residence (APOR).

“'Yung travel pass, ngayong araw po isasapinal 'yung guidelines pero ang lumalabas po doon sa huling resolution kahapon ay 'yung magkakaibang quarantine qualifications—ang tawag interzonal—ang susunding patakaran ay 'yung localized ordinances na ipinapatupad ng LGUs, ng destination,” he said.

(The guidelines for the travel pass will be finalized today but from the last resolution yesterday, in interzonal areas—those with different classifications—localized ordinances implemented by the destination LGUs will be followed.)

Aside from permitted movement between GCQ and MGCQ areas, the IATF also made adjustments on age-based stay-at-home restrictions, expanding those allowed to leave their homes to 15 years old up to 65. Previously, those younger than 21 and older than 60 were barred from going out.

It has also permitted leisure travel abroad starting Oct. 21.

“Ayaw nating pangunahan ang mahal na Pangulo natin pero sa lahat ng indikasyon nakikita natin, yes, nagbigay na siya ng instruction na unti-unti na nating ituloy ang pagluluwag ng ating ginagawang quarantine controls,” he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(I don’t want to preempt the President but based on all indications, and yes, he gave instructions to slowly continue easing up quarantine controls.)

The government, he said, wants the public to have a change in behavior by following minimum health protocols set in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. The past months have shown that majority of people now follow the guidelines.

“Gagawin na po natin lahat ang ating makakaya upang ipagpatuloy itong pagbabalanse na ginagawa natin sa ekonomiyang bumagsak para mabuhay muli ito at 'yung patuloy na pagprotekta sa kalusugan ng publiko,”

(We will do everything we can to continue balancing the economy, to revive it and to protect public health.)

As of Friday, the Philippines has logged 351,750 COVID-19 cases, including 50,354 active infections. Of the total confirmed cases, 294,865 have recovered and 6,531 have died.