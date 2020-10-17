Bacolod City lifts Sunday lockdown on 3 major public markets

MANILA— The local government of Bacolod City has lifted the Sunday lockdown on three major public markets following results of surveillance testing on COVID-19.

In Executive Order No. 68 dated Oct. 15, Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia lifted the lockdown on Central Market, Burgos Market and Libertad Market beginning Sunday, Oct. 18.

“The overwhelming success of the surveillance testing is attributed to the cooperation and commitment of the market vendors to help in our fight against COVID-19. With their continued observance of the minimum health protocols in these markets, we will keep the numbers down for new COVID cases in these places,” Leonardia said in a statement released by the city's Public Information Office.

Leonardia had ordered the temporary closure of the said public markets on Sundays starting August for disinfection as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Inter-Agency Task Force-Visayas recommended the surveillance testing of vendors.

The first day of testing was done on Oct. 10 where only 25 out of 1,665 vendors swabbed tested positive for COVID-19.

The LGU is still waiting for results of tests done on the second day of testing on Oct. 13.

As of Friday, Bacolod City has recorded a total of 4,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the total, 570 are active, 3868 have recovered and 116 have died.