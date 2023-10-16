Workers at the House of Representatives transport chairs inside the Batasan Complex in Quezon City on July 10, 2023 in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Marcos would deliver his second SONA on July 24, a year into his administration. Philippine News Agency/Joan Bondoc, file

MANILA — The House of Representatives website will be back online within the day, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said, adding

the cyberattack on Sunday vandalized the page but did not affect any personal data of lawmakers or their staff.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Velasco also said the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Bureau of Investigation are working on tracing the hacker, who plastered the Trollface meme on the House website.

"Actually, na-solve na namin. Nalaman na ng IT team namin kung ano ang problema," he said.

"We are currently on the configuration stage, we have already mitigated the situation and expect our website to be up and running any time in the day."

He added that the House website contained public information on House members and legislative information tracking the progress of bills and resolutions but no sensitive data.

"Hindi naman po nilalagay sa website yung data na 'yan. Ang ginawa lang po dineface yung front page ng website," he said.

(We don't put that kind of data on the website. What the hacker did was just deface the front page of the website.)

DICT: DON'T PANIC

In a separate interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, DICT spokesperson Renato "Aboy" Paraiso said the agency is coordinating with the House on the cyberattack.

He also assured the public that the hacking — which came amid reports of data breaches and other attacks on the systems of other government agencies — is not a cause for panic.

"Iyan ang huli nating dapat gawin, ang mag-panic. Ang gobyerno niyo naman ho — and especially this particular administration — is very aware and on top of the situation," he said.

He added that some data breaches that were in the news last week were "hacks that were done in previous years... even years ago."

So far, the systems of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine National Police and Department of Science and Technology have had confirmed breaches.

Paraiso said that the DICT's National Computer Emergency Response Team conducts vulnerability assessments and penetration tests in cases of reported cyberattacks, most of which "turned out to be false."

Of 3,000 incidents reported to the DICT, Paraiso said less than a hundred were considered legitimate threats.

He added: "Since January of this year, we have had 3,000 incidents but because of the limited manpower of DICT — nasa 30 job-order personnel lang ang CERT PH natin — medyo limitado lamang ang kaya nating gawin lalo na kung iisa-isahin ang government agencies na ito."

(CERT PH only has 30 job-order personnel so our ability to check each government agency is limited.)

He stressed that the primary responsibility of procurement and maintenance of websites and systems is on the individual government agency.