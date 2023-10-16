House website back up after hacking; probe continues

Workers at the House of Representatives transport chairs inside the Batasan Complex in Quezon City on July 10, 2023 in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Marcos would deliver his second SONA on July 24, a year into his administration. Philippine News Agency/Joan Bondoc, file

MANILA (UPDATED) — The House of Representatives website is now back online, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said Monday afternoon, adding the cyberattack last weekend vandalized the page but did not affect any personal data of lawmakers or their staff.

Velasco said the House website is back online as of 5 p.m. Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that the official website of the House of Representatives is now fully restored and operational," the House also said in a statement.

"We have taken comprehensive measures to enhance the security of our site, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of cybersecurity."

Earlier on Monday, Velasco said the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Bureau of Investigation were working on tracing the hacker, who plastered the Trollface meme on the House website.

"Actually, na-solve na namin. Nalaman na ng IT team namin kung ano ang problema," he said.

"We are currently on the configuration stage, we have already mitigated the situation and expect our website to be up and running any time in the day."

He added that the House website contained public information on House members and legislative information tracking the progress of bills and resolutions but no sensitive data.

"Hindi naman po nilalagay sa website yung data na 'yan. Ang ginawa lang po dineface yung front page ng website," he said.

(We don't put that kind of data on the website. What the hacker did was just deface the front page of the website.)

DICT: DON'T PANIC

In a separate interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, DICT spokesperson Renato "Aboy" Paraiso said the agency is coordinating with the House on the cyberattack.

He also assured the public that the hacking — which came following reports of data breaches and other attacks on the systems of other government agencies — was not a cause for panic.

"Iyan ang huli nating dapat gawin, ang mag-panic. Ang gobyerno niyo naman ho — and especially this particular administration — is very aware and on top of the situation," he said.

He added that some data breaches that were in the news last week were "hacks that were done in previous years... even years ago."

So far, the systems of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine National Police and Department of Science and Technology have had confirmed breaches.

Paraiso said that the DICT's National Computer Emergency Response Team conducts vulnerability assessments and penetration tests in cases of reported cyberattacks, most of which "turned out to be false."

Of 3,000 incidents reported to the DICT, Paraiso said less than a hundred were considered legitimate threats.

He added: "Since January of this year, we have had 3,000 incidents but because of the limited manpower of DICT — nasa 30 job-order personnel lang ang CERT PH natin — medyo limitado lamang ang kaya nating gawin lalo na kung iisa-isahin ang government agencies na ito."

(CERT PH only has 30 job-order personnel so our ability to check each government agency is limited.)

He stressed that the primary responsibility of procurement and maintenance of websites and systems is on the individual government agency.

In a separate interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo Monday afternoon, Paraiso said they already have persons of interest in the incident, but they cannot divulge more information while the investigation is still ongoing.

The House, in its statement, also stressed that the investigation is on-going.

"We are collaborating closely with relevant law enforcement agencies. Our aim is to identify and prosecute those responsible for this breach to the fullest extent of the law," the House said.

FUNDS FOR DICT

The House Committee on Appropriations said it would work with senators to look for additional fund sources for the DICT.

"We recognize the dire need for the DICT for resources to fight cybercrime and ransomware attacks," committee chairperson Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co said in a statement.



"Perhaps the additional resources can come from the Unprogrammed Funds of the 2023 national budget. Maybe some of the vulnerable agencies’ savings can be authorized for augmentation spending on IT security and ransomware countermeasures," he said in a statement.

— With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

