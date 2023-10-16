Labor rights advocates hold an indignation rally at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday, in response to the brutal killing of veteran labor organizer Jude Thaddeus Fernandez of Kilusang Mayo Uno by elements of the PNP Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG). The group refuted claims made by the CIDG that Fernandez resisted arrest and fought back while authorities were serving a search warrant on September 29. Fernandez is the 72nd victim of labor-related killings since 2016 and the fourth since the January 2023 ILO High-Level Tripartite Mission according to the group. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Human rights groups on Monday called for an independent investigation into the killing of labor leader Jude Thaddeus Fernandez whom police said violently resisted arrest in an operation in Rizal province in September.

In separate statements, Karapatan and New York-based Human Rights Watch cast doubt on the "nanlaban" (fought back) narrative around the 67-year-old unionist's death.

"The killing of Jude Fernandez fits into a broader pattern of harassment and violence against labor leaders in the Philippines," HRW Asia director Bryony Lau said.

"The authorities should independently investigate the police actions and pursue prosecutions as warranted," he also said.

Labor unions and workers' groups have been reporting incidents of harassment and killings of labor organizers and activists.

They told an International Labour Organization delegation in January that organizers were being labeled as communists and subjected to visits by security forces as well as to surveillance and intimidation.

"A joint report submitted by trade union groups to the ILO mission detailed several killings. Details of Fernandez's death are consistent with many of those cases," HRW also said.

HRW said Philippine trade partners like the European Union and the US should raise Fernandez's death with the Philippine government and press for an independent and impartial probe into it.

"The killings of unionists and other activists have been rampant because there has been no accountability for decades," Lau said, adding trade partners should "send a clear message" that these are unacceptable.

PALACE PROMISES IMPARTIAL INVESTIGATION

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has promised the government will "take concrete steps to mobilize all relevant government agencies towards effectively conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter."

Bersamin, who offered condolences to Fernandez's family and to the labor groups and unions that he worked with, called Fernandez "a veteran defender of labor rights and a dedicated trade union organizer."

Police Col. Jean Fajardo of the Philippine National Police Public Information Office said earlier this month that Fernandez was killed while police were serving an arrest warrant for a certain "Oscar Dizon, alias Ka Igme," an alleged high-ranking communist rebel.

KARAPATAN: RELEASE FOOTAGE OF SUPPOSED ARREST

Rights alliance Karapatan in a separate statement on Monday also called for an impartial probe "starting [with] securing and producing [police body-worn] footages as these will reveal the truth on what actually transpired that day."

The Supreme Court in 2021 said law enforcement personnel should use body-worn cameras when serving arrest warrants.

The court resolution was prompted by deaths earlier that year in simultaneous police raids in Batangas, Cavite and Rizal.

Nine activists and organizers were killed in those raids, which activists have since referred to as "Bloody Sunday."

Palabay said Karapatan is also looking into the service of warrants on people not named in the orders "and without verification or proof," saying the practice could be used to justify arrests and killings.

She said another example of the practice is the arrest and continued detention of peasant organizer Ernesto Jude Rimando Jr., who was served a warrant of arrest for a certain Allan Morales.

"While we still have to look into other cases that show this kind of scheme, independent agencies or bodies like the Commission on Human Rights should push through with their investigation, and do something to prevent these acts," she said