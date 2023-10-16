Police at the scene of a destroyed building in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023, following overnight Hamas rocket attacks. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The families of slain Filipinos in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war will get more than P200,000 in financial assistance, the Palace said on Monday.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide P200,000 cash assistance for the families of 3 Filipinos who were killed in the conflict. They will also receive P50,000 cash from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

The OWWA and the DMW will give P20,000 for wake and burial assistance, the PCO said, adding that the agencies would shoulder the cost of repatriating their remains to the Philippines.

The PCO said Marcos ordered the agencies to provide educational assistance to the children of the victims as well as livelihood assistance and medical and psychological support for their families.

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said Monday that Filipinos repatriated from Israel and Gaza are entitled to P10,000 in financial assistance once they return to the country.

Meanwhile, OWWA members may also avail of a wide range of financial and livelihood support, on top of the assistance that other agencies will provide.

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News