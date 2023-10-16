DA seeks streamlining in process of ASF, bird flu vaccine approval

A meat store chain in Angeles, Pampanga assures customers that their pork products are safe for consumption. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture is seeking the streamlining of the process of vaccine approval for both bird flu and African swine fever [ASF].

DA Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Savellano said a memorandum of agreement [MOA] is being pursued between the Bureau of Animal Industry and the Food and Drugs Administration.

"Kailangan natin ayusin, kasi nga yung batas na pinasa sa Food [Safety] Act kasama pati animals. For the longest time BAI lahat gumagawa niyan. Ngayon because of that ina-assume na ng FDA yung role nila," Savellano said.

"Kailangan nating mag MOA sa kanila, [kung] sino dapat, and kailangan MOA para magtulungan," he added.

The livestock executive said there are five applicants for bird flu vaccines and four applicants for ASF vaccines.

They are on different stages of trials.

"May naka-prepare na kaming MOA just in case. Pero nag-submit na kami ng position paper regarding that sa ES (executive secretary)," he said.

"Yung role ng BAI, kailangan pa rin namin iyon MOA magtulungan kami. Pero yung kasi nga ina-assume nila lahat, baka wala silang enough, wala silang laboratory or personnel na kulang yun lalagay sa MOA," Savellano added.

The DA said they are also looking into the problem of smuggled vaccines in the country.

RELATED VIDEO