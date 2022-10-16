MANILA - A bike rally and an Agroecology Fair were organized in Quezon City for the commemoration Sunday of World Hunger Day.

The youth peasant advocacy group National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates (NNARA) - Youth launched the "Padyak Kontra Kagutuman" event from Commonwealth Avenue to UP Diliman.

Bikers from various organizations took part in the activity and made known their calls for the Marcos Jr. administration to address the food crisis.

In UP Diliman, the Agroecology Fair was set up to drum up the call to support local food production and enact a genuine agrarian reform program to resolve what organizers say as the chronic food and agriculture crises in the country.

“As peasant advocates, we strongly demand the Marcos administration to genuinely support our local farmers and strengthen local production by implementing a genuine land reform program, which at its core will implement free land distribution,” said Zoe Caballero, NNARA-Youth National Chairperson.

“As long as Marcos Jr. continues his leisurely lifestyle while neglecting the demands of farmers for land and production subsidy, hunger will continue to escalate."

The fair, which will be held the entire day, featured booths from various farmers and advocacy organizations showcasing their organic produce and technology.

Farmers from Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Bulacan brought vegetables and fruits grown from collective farming.

The campaign “Kanin, isda, at iba pang likha ng bansa, idepensa!” was relaunched during the event, featuring discussions from peasant leaders, academics, and youth sector.

Farmers leaders from different regions shared their plights and demands.

Various bands and indie artists are also set to perform at the day-long activity.

As an alternative to the existing policy framework in food and agriculture, the Agroecology X network is forwarding a comprehensive 8-point “food system agenda,” for which they are gathering online signatures in a petition.

The agenda has the following points:

1. Stop the liberalization and foreign domination on food

2. Implement genuine land reform

3. Achieve just prices and wages

4. Strengthen Filipino agriculture and develop rural and national industries

5. Fund Filipino food

6. Ensure sufficient and immediate support in times of calamity

7. Promote farmer-led research and development

8. Advance the people’s democratic rights

FROM THE ARCHIVE