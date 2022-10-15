Water outage affects fire fighting operations in Malabon

MANILA - The water interruption in Malabon slowed down the operations of Bureau of Fire Protection personnel as they respond to a fire that broke out in the city before dawn Sunday.

The fire started around 1 a.m. in one house in Barangay Tonsuya and affected others, prompting the BFP to raise a third alarm an hour later.

"Yung mga fire truck natin, dun pa sila nag-iigib sa Portero at Navotas. Pinakaproblema lang talaga yung supply," said SFO4 Kirby Banglos of the BFP.

Residents helped put out the fire by filling their buckets with water from rivers and drains.

"Lahat ng hose, wala pong tubig. Kaya no choice kami, kanal po yung ano. Nagtulong-tulong kami, nagbayanihan," said, Marky Tapayan, one of the residents.

Lydia Chong, a person-with-disability resident, was injured after a burning log fell on her shoulder.

She jumped from the second floor of her house to escape from the blaze.

"Pagtingin ko po sa bubong namin is nag-aapoy na, bagsakan na yung mga kahoy. Naiwan po yung dalawang aso ko, wala akong magawa," Chong said.

"Pagdaan ko po sa eskinita, nagkandadapa-dapa ako. May tumulong sa'kin, binuhat ako. Habang naglalakad ako, nag-aapoy pa raw yung dito ko. So, binuhusan ako ng (tubig mula sa)... kanal," she added.

Marietta Castallone remains in shock after the fire torched all of her belongings.

"Pag-akyat ko po sa taas, kukuha ng gamit, ang init na po ng dingding namin. Yun pala, ang apoy malaki na," she said.

"Wala na po talagang natira, dingding na lang po. Yung mga pinaghirapan ko, nandun lahat. Yung mga upuan, wala. Wala pong natira. Ang hirap po pala ng nasusunugan," she added.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, and the number families and properties affected.

No deaths have been reported as of writing.

