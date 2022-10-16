PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE) - Typhoon Neneng (international name: Nesat) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, the center of the eye of the typhoon exited PAR at 8 p.m. Sunday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Neneng was last located 335 kilometers west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 150 kph.

All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted, PAGASA added.

Despite moving away from the PAR, PAGASA said Neneng and “the convergence of its circulation with the southwesterly winds induced by the typhoon” may still bring occasional rains over the western portions of Visayas and Mimaropa, as well as the northern and western poritions of Mindanao.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc earlier suspended classes in the primary and secondary levels in all public and private schools in the province on Oct. 17, Monday.

- with a report from Dianne Dy