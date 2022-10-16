Photo from PAGASA's official Facebook page

MANILA — The weather disturbance called Neneng reached typhoon category after undergoing "extreme rapid intensification," state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

In its 2.pm. bulletin, PAGASA said Neneng underwent "extreme rapid intensification and reached typhoon category at 11:00 a.m. today."

"Further intensification is likely as this tropical cyclone moves over the West Philippine Sea," it said.

The storm was last spotted 145 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 150 kilometer per hour, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect in the following areas:

SIGNAL NO. 3

- The western portion of Babuyan Islands (Panuitan Is., Calayan Is., Dalupiri Is.)

SIGNAL NO. 2

- Batanes, the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros), the northwestern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela), and Ilocos Norte

SIGNAL NO. 1

- Kalinga, Abra, the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Santa Cruz), the rest of Apayao, and the rest of Cagayan

PAGASA said the typhoon may exit the Philippine area of responsibility on late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night.