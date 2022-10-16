Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Severe Tropical Storm Neneng maintained its strength as it moved away from Babuyan Islands following its landfall in Calayan, Cagayan, PAGASA said in its latest bulletin Sunday.

Neneng made landfall over Calayan Island at 3:50 a.m. Sunday before intensifying into a severe tropical storm. As of 7 a.m., the center of the storm is still located in the vicinity of Calayan.

PAGASA said Neneng was packing winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 115 kph, while moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect in the following areas:

SIGNAL NO. 3

The southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Uyugan, Ivana, Sabtang)

Babuyan Islands

SIGNAL NO. 2

Rest of Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Apayao

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan)

Ilocos Norte

SIGNAL NO. 1

Northern and central portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Dinapigue, City of Cauayan)

Kalinga

Rest of Abra

Mountain Province

Northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Mayoyao, Hungduan, Banaue)

Northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, Burgos, Banayoyo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo, Cervantes, Suyo, Sigay, Santa Cruz)

Heavy to intense rainfall is expected over Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands until Sunday noon due to the effects of Neneng, according to the weather bureau.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Abra, Kalinga, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, and the rest of Cagayan, while Batanes, Mountain Province, rest of Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of Isabela may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

As Neneng passes over extreme Northern Luzon, winds may reach storm-force strength in Babuyan Islands and southern Batanes, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to exit PAR Sunday night and may intensify into a typhoon as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.

