Marawi is talking with owners of lands where displaced residents are currently staying amid concerns that they may be asked to pay rent soon.

Marawi Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra said the city government assures internally displaced persons (IDPs) still living in temporary shelters in Sagonsongan in Marawi City that the local government is finding ways to extend their stay without having to pay rent.

This, as the terms set for land use in Sagonsongan is set to expire next month, 5 years after the temporary shelters were built.

Gandamra said he is currently in talks with the landowners.

“We had a dialogue with the land owners. Itong lupain na ito kung saan pinatayo itong temporary shelters are owned by private individuals. Dahil ito ho may kontrata tayo with them, the local government of Marawi, the National Housing Authority entered into a contract with the landowners na hiramin natin for the duration of 5 years. But since hindi po totally nakakabalik ating mga kababayan, hiningi po natin sa kanila na palawigin pa po ang binigay nilang termino para doon sa sa pag-stay ng ating mga IDPs doon sa mga lugar,” Gandamra said.

“Some of them naiintindihan nila ‘yong needs ng IDPs na di pa nakakabalik sa ground zero. Mayroon din tayo na contingent actions in case hindi na mag-extend. Yung LGU Marawi mayroon na tayo iniisip so we can still accomodate ‘yong mga displaced constituents.”

“Umaapela tayo sa ating mga kababyan na may-ari ng mga lupa. Naiintindihan nila ang situation ng kanilang fellow Maranao.”

According to Task Force Bangon Marawi, 4,916 transitory shelters remain occupied in various parts of Marawi.

Many of the displaced residents are still waiting for the promised compensation for their homes which were destroyed during the Marawi siege.

