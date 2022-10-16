Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

Neneng further intensifies as it moves away from Babuyan Islands, says PAGASA

MANILA — Hundreds of residents across Northern Luzon were forced to flee their homes due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Neneng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

In its latest report, the council said 960 people from Region 2 were preemptively evacuated.

It said 350 people are staying in 15 evacuation centers.

According to the NDRRMC, 5,357 people or 1,472 families, all from Cagayan province, are affected by the storm.

In a tweet, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration is closely watching the movements of Neneng, assuring that government assets are in place to deal with the storm's aftermath.

Marcos said the government's resources will be used to "ensure the primary needs of those affected, especially food, safe drinking water, and electricity."

"Nevertheless, to the provinces in the North that have felt the effects, help is on the way. We encourage everyone to follow the directives of your LGUs and MDRRMCs," he said in another tweet.

Neneng further intensified as it moved away from the Babuyan Islands, PAGASA said Sunday.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., the state weather bureau said that winds in the said island group, including the main province of Batanes will have "storm-force strength" as Neneng continues to affect the said areas.

Gale-force winds are also expected in areas under Signal No. 2.

Aside from strong winds, Babuyan Islands will continue to experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, along with Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Ilocos Region, PAGASA said.

Several areas have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signals.

SIGNAL NO. 3

The southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Uyugan, Ivana, Sabtang) and Babuyan Islands

SIGNAL NO. 2

Rest of Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Apayao

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan)

Ilocos Norte

SIGNAL NO. 1

Northern and central portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Dinapigue, City of Cauayan)

Kalinga

Rest of Abra

Mountain Province

Northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Mayoyao, Hungduan, Banaue)

Northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, Burgos, Banayoyo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo, Cervantes, Suyo, Sigay, Santa Cruz)

PAGASA last located the center of Severe Tropical Storm Neneng at 115 kilometers West Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It was moving westward at 25 kph.

Neneng is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Sunday afternoon or evening. At the same time, it is likely that it may further intensify and become a typhoon as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.

