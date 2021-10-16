MANILA (UPDATE)—The Philippines on Saturday logged 7,772 more COVID-19 cases, the 4th day in a row that new cases were lower than 8,000, data released by the health department showed.

The country's total reported COVID-19 infections sat at 2,713,509, of which 85,048 were active cases, based on the latest bulletin.

Positivity rate was at 13 percent, based on results gathered from 54,174 individuals on Thursday, which meant more than 1 in 10 people screened for the virus tested positive for it.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate was the lowest since July 25.

There were also 156 more fatalities and 1,634 new recoveries.

This was the 5th straight day that new fatalities were more than 150, Guido noted.

The day's new deaths included 81 cases first tagged as recoveries.

The additional deaths pushed total fatalities to 40,580, while the fresh recuperations raised the total to 2,587,881.

A laboratory failed to submit data on time.

"ICU bed occupancy rates in PH (64%) and NCR (62%) are at moderate risk," according to Guido.

The DOH said that 55 duplicates, 41 of which are recoveries, have been excluded from the running tally.

Earlier in the day, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the capital region could see a further slowdown of infections if its virus response continued to improve.

The capital region, home to more than 13 million people, was placed under Alert Level 3 beginning Saturday, October 16. This quarantine level will remain in effect until the end of the month.

