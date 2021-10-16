People spend time at a park in Marikina on October 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Fresh COVID-19 cases in virus hotspot capital region could fall to the 1,000-mark by mid-November if the region's virus response continues to improve, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Metro Manila could see only about 1,126 new infections by Nov. 15, based on projections by the agency's FASSSTER tool as of Oct. 4.

This is lower compared to the 1,553 fresh cases logged in the region on Thursday and 1,381 on Friday, data shared by OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David showed.

"[Ito ay] kung patuloy na mag-improve ang ating vaccination coverage at saka mapapanatili natin ang detection to isolation nang 4 na araw," Vergeire explained.

(This is if the vaccination coverage improves and if we continue to detect and isolate new COVID-19 cases for 4 days)

"Ngayon kung magi-improve pa sa 4 days na 'yan ang detection to isolation, mag-improve pa ang vaccination coverage, mas bababa pa po sa numero na ito ang ating kaso by Nov. 15," she added.

(If detection and isolation improve to less than 4 days, and our vaccination rate becomes faster, then that number would be lower by Nov. 15.)

Based on the agency's COVID tracker as of Friday, Metro Manila, home to 13 million people, still contributed the bulk of new COVID-19 cases in the past 2 weeks with 20,141 cases.

Quezon City, meanwhile, topped the list of cities in terms of new infections in the last 14 days with 5,099.

This week, Vergeire said the drop in new COVID-19 infections nationwide is not artificial.

Metro Manila shifted to the looser Alert Level 3 on Saturday, and this quarantine restriction will remain in effect until the end of the month.

Health officials have allayed fears that the move would lead to a "rebound" of new COVID-19 infections, noting that it is based on data.

The country's COVID-19 tally stood at 2,705,792 infections, with 7,625 fresh cases reported Friday.

New cases fell below the 8,000-mark for the past 3 days.

