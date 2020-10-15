San Juan to ban videoke use, loud music disrupting online classes

MANILA - San Juan City will be banning videoke and karaoke use during online classes or distanced school sessions to give students a more conducive learning environment, city officials said Thursday.

Mayor Francis Zamora signed an ordinance prohibiting videoke and similar amplified entertainment systems.

Under the measure, noisy activities and playing loud music in both public and private vehicles will also be banned from Monday to Saturday.

“Our students are already having a hard time adjusting to their online classes. Noise from loud music during these times will only make it more difficult for them,” Zamora said in a statement.

“We hope the ban on videoke and karaoke sessions will however help in making their distance learning experience easier.”

Residents will only be allowed to use videokes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during Sunday.

“We ask our constituents to cooperate and help out our students in whatever way they can. This is a another way of making sure those studying at home will have conducive studying environment,” the mayor added.

First-time violators will be fined P3,000 and subsequent offenses will be cost P5,000 or imprisonment of not more than three months or both at the discretion of the court, the ordinance read.

The local measure is expected to be published in newspapers next week and will take immediate effect on the day after publication.