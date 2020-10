MAYNILA - Natupok ng apoy ang isang residential area sa East Bank Road, Floodway, Cainta, Rizal nitong Biyernes.

Ayon sa Cainta BFP, nagsimula ang sunog pasado alas-8 ng gabi at umabot sa ikalawang alarma.

A 2-hour fire razed a residential area in East Bank Road, Floodway, Cainta, Rizal. BFP said the fire was reported at past 8 pm, and reached 2nd alarm. There are no reported injuries or casualties (📷Joseph Habagat / @firealertmm) @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/WAKhMWwcOo