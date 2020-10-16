Reno liver spread secures product registration, back in shelves

Screengrab

MANILA – Popular liver spread brand Reno can again be sold to the market after its manufacturer obtained a certificate of product registration (CPR), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday.

“Itong liver spread wala ng kulang na dokumento at pumasa sa ating panuntunan,” FDA head Eric Domingo told Teleradyo.

(This liver spread is not anymore lacking documents and has passed our standards.)

He said the manufacturer of Reno secured its CPR 2 weeks ago.

In September, the regulatory body warned the public against the purchase of the product because it was not registered with them.

Regulatory laws require processed food operators to secure 2 types of authorization to check if both the company and their products pass the regulatory body’s standards before they could be released to the public.

Reno Foods Incorporated then only secured a License to Operate (LTO) permit as food repacker.

“Upon extensive search of FDA databases, the mentioned liver spread failed to secure a CPR. Thus, the FDA has a responsibility to inform the public, through an advisory, that Reno Brand Liver Spread is not registered,” FDA had said.