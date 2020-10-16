Philippines eases travel between GCQ, MGCQ areas

MANILA - The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 pandemic response has allowed travel between general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ areas, Malacañang said Friday, as authorities sought to boost the pandemic-battered economy.

The easing of the travel restriction covers even those who are excluded from the list of authorized persons outside of residence (APOR), said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Pinayagan na po ng ating IATF ang interzonal travel maski po 'yung mga non-APORs between GCQ and MGCQ areas. At pinapayagan po rin ang travel between MGCQ papunta po dun sa madedeklarang mga new normal," he said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(Our IATF allowed interzonal travel even for non-APORs between GCQ and MGCQ areas. Travel to and from MGCQ and areas that will be declared under 'new normal' is also allowed.)

The health department on Thursday recorded 2,261 novel coronavirus infections and 50 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the agency said total confirmed cases have increased to 348,698 while deaths reached 6,497, next only to Indonesia for the most COVID-19 casualties in the Southeast Asia region.

- With a report from Reuters