Pasig ferry resumes normal ops as MMDA hauls more water hyacinths

The Pasig River, seen from Manila, was covered in water hyacinths on October 7, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday announced the resumption of Pasig River Ferry Service’s normal operations after it successfully removed more water hyacinths that choked Pasig river.

The Pasig River Ferry service was suspended on October 7 because of the abundance of water hyacinths. Short distance trips, meanwhile, resumed on October 8.

MMDA said the ferry would operate from Pinagbuhatan to Guadalupe and from Guadalupe to Escolta and vice versa, from Mondays to Saturdays, at 6 a.m until 7 p.m.

Operational ferries were stationed at Guadalupe, Hulo, Valenzuela, Sta. Ana, Lawton, Escolta, San Joaquin, and Pinagbuhatan.

Passengers should follow the minimum health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MMDA said. This includes the mandatory wearing of face shield and face masks every ride.

Passengers of the river ferry service will also need to undergo a temperature check, and fill out a manifest and commuter information sheet, it said.

The Pasig river has been clogged with water hyacinths since early October, with photos and videos making rounds on social media after the river was rendered unrecognizable when the invasive aquatic plant almost completely covered its surface.

The Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office earlier said that water hyacinths usually proliferate during the rainy season. They also said its abundance indicates the river is riddled with domestic waste and trash.



