Ofel triggers floods in Philippines, hundreds flee

MANILA – Tropical Depression Ofel unleashed floods and triggered minor landslides in the Philippines, forcing hundreds of families to leave their homes, a disaster agency official said Friday.

Some 22 areas in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon were flooded due to heavy rains, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal told Teleradyo.

Ofel, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, caused power outages in 7 municipalities in Mimaropa and Calabarzon, he added. Minor landslides were also reported in the province of Marinduque.

Some 653 families or 2,459 individuals affected by the tropical depression were evacuated, Timbal said.

To date, some 492 families remain in evacuation centers and are expected to return to their respective homes as weather conditions improve, he added.

Preliminary reports reaching NDRMMC also pegged losses in the agricultural sector at P1.7 million.

Timbal said they were also verifying reports of fatalities in Hermosa, Bataan and Cebu.

As of Friday morning, Ofel is outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and heading towards Vietnam, the state weather bureau said.

But due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro and Zamboanga Peninsula will still have moderate with at times heavy rains, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region and Central Luzon due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with isolated rain showers.