Ofel leaves PAR, heads for Vietnam

PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Depression Ofel left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Friday, the state weather agency said.

The weather disturbance maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph, PAGASA said in its press briefing.

As of 4 a.m., it was last spotted 500 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

Ofel, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, is forecast to hit land over the central portion of Vietnam and expected to weaken into a low-pressure area.

Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro and Zamboanga Peninsula will still have moderate with at times heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region and Central Luzon due to the northeasterly surface windflow. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with isolated rain showers.