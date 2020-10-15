Ofel expected to continue to advance over West PH Sea

Tropical depression Ofel as of 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Courtesy of PAGASA website

MANILA - Tropical depression Ofel is expected to continue advancing westward over the West Philippine Sea in the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau said Thursday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Ofel was last spotted at 10 p.m. approximately 360 kilometers west of Iba town, Zambales packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 55 kph gusts, while moving west northwestwar at 25 kph.

Expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibilty on Friday morning, the weather disturbance will likely persist until its landfall over the central portion of Vietnam Friday night where it is expected to weaken into a remnant low, according to PAGASA.

Until Friday night, the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

PAGASA said flooding, including flashfloods, and rain-induced landslides may occur in affected areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall

Strong- to gale-force winds with occasional gusts due to the northeasterly surface wind flow will be also experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal and/or mountainous areas of mainland Cagayan, Apayao and Ilocos Norte, the weather agency said.

PAGASA also advised affected residents that a gale warning is in effect over the entire seaboard of Northern Luzon due to rough to very rough seas associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow.

Moderate to rough seas due to the southwest monsoon and the northeasterly surface wind flow will also be experienced over the eastern and western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft, PAGASA warned.

